Crews Battling Brush Fire In Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Fire crews are working hard to put out a brush fire that was threatening a trailer park Wednesday evening.
The fire broke out a couple hundred yards west of a trailer park.
According to the Forest Service, the fire covers 300 acres and they have contained 20 percent of it.
The fire is no longer threatening homes, but it’s expected to move towards Holiday Park.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
The Forest Service said the blaze could grow up to 1,000 acres.
A total of six units are fighting the fire.
