Boynton Beach Police Searching For 10-Year-Old Runaway

April 5, 2017 9:46 PM
Filed Under: Boynton Beach Police, Missing Child, Runaway

BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) – Boynton Beach police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who ran away from his home Wednesday afternoon.

Cedric Rivers Jr. was last seen by his father running eastbound on Gateway Boulevard and Northwest First Street at around 2:30 p.m.

He was wearing white shorts, a royal blue shirt and white socks.

He’s about 5-feet tall and around 80 to 100 pounds.

Anyone who sees him or has information as to his whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477).

