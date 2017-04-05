Rescued Boaters Say They Were Lost At Sea For Days

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HAULOVER (CBSMiami) — Two boaters are back on solid ground Wednesday after they said they were stuck at sea for two days.
Miami Fire Rescue got a call just after 12:15 p.m. about a boat in distress near the Haulover Inlet. They, along with Coast Guard Miami, were able to locate the 22-foot cuddy cabin boat with two people on board.
The boaters said they had been fishing in Marathon Key two days earlier when their vessel became disabled.
Paramedics were able to check them out as they were towed to Haulover Marina.