Former Dolphins Player Louis Delmas Arrested In Miami

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Miami Dolphins safety Louis Delmas was arrested Monday in Miami.

According to arrest records, Delmas was the passenger in a car driven by someone with double the legal blood alcohol limit.

The car was driven by Andry Madrigal, a Miami-Dade County resident.

The report states that police tracked Madrigal going 76 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone on Old Cutler Road.

After being pulled over, Madrigal had a strong odor of alcohol as he came out of his black Ford pickup truck.

The report goes on to say that Madrigal claimed to have had one beer, but he failed the sobriety tests. His breath sample, which was taken at the police station, measured 0.164 which is more than twice the legal limit of .08.

Madrigal was arrested for DUI and knowingly driving with a suspended license, his 30th and 31st driving citations since 2006.

As for Delmas, the report reads that he continued to yell at officers during the sobriety tests which obstructed their completion.

After being repeatedly asked to stop by the officers, Delmas was arrested when he refused to comply.

He’s charged with resisting arrest without violence, a municipal ordinance violation which came with $500 bond that Delmas quickly posted.

The former NFL safety spent one year with the Dolphins, his sixth in the NFL, and the other five with the Detroit Lions.

When healthy, Delmas was one of the better safeties in the NFL but injury issues haunted him throughout his career.

He played 13 games with Miami before suffering a torn knee ligament towards the end of the 2014 season.

After tearing a ligament in the same knee during Training Camp the following season, Delmas retired.

He currently lives in Miami.