Fiorentino On Heat Missing Waiters: “Really A Problem At The Defensive End”

Miami Heat television color analyst, Tony Fiorentino joined the Joe Rose Shown on 560 WQAM to preview the team’s upcoming matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. They also talk about Dion Waiters presence on defense and how it has affected the Heat’s recent struggles and touched on some free agency possibilities for this summer.
On Hornets game- “Charlotte is in 10th place but a game behind Miami and they own the tiebreaker, that’s how close it is.”
On missing Waiters- “The last game the Heat made their three’s and sometimes you become intoxicated with that. I think some of it is the Heat are not getting the same open shots in volume when Dion was playing. He was creating a lot. The Heat are 3-5 in their last eight. It’s really a problem at the defensive end since Dion’s been out.”
On loss to Knicks- “They came home and they looked a step slow, it’s human nature when you see the other team has two guys out.”
Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook