Dry Spring Leads To Lake O Water Level Drop

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Bright sunny skies and warm afternoons may make perfect afternoons at the beach, but they taking their toll on out water supply.
The South Florida Water Management District said March was drier than usual, averaging under an inch of rainfall in the region stretching from Orlando to the Florida Keys.
The lack of rain has caused the water level in Lake Okeechobee to drop below the minimum range targeted for South Florida’s drinking water supply.
On Monday, officials said the lake was at 12.46 feet above sea level, which is about two a half feet lower than the same time last year. In order to balance water supply needs during dry months while avoiding flooding concerns during the storm season, the Army Corp of Engineers likes to keep the lake level between 12.5 to 15.5 feet year round.
If the spring dry spell becomes a summer drought, we could see water restrictions later this year.
