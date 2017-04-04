Dolphins Begin Offseason Workout Program On April 17

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins will soon begin working towards the 2017 NFL season.

The team announced that offseason workouts and practices will begin in mid-April and end with a three day mandatory minicamp June 13-15.

A voluntary program for strength and conditioning will begin April 17th.

The NFL Draft is the weekend of April 27-29 and the Dolphins will bring their picks and undrafted signees to rookie minicamp, which will take place either the first or second weekend of May.

After that, the Dolphins will hold 12 OTA (Organized Team Activity) on-field practices. They will fall on May 23-25, May 30-June 1 and June 5-8.

Under the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, the offseason workout program is divided into three phases.

Phase one lasts two weeks and is limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation work.

The second phase includes on-field workouts and goes down over a three week span. There is no live contact permitted during the phase two practices.

The longest phase is the third one, which allows the team to participate in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, though there is still no contact allowed.

Phase three wraps up with the mandatory minicamp, the first time Miami will be on the field together since the end of last season.

No part of the Dolphins offseason program is open to the public.

Fans will have to wait until Training Camp arrives in late July to see Ryan Tannehill, Jay Ajayi and Ndamukong Suh back on the field.