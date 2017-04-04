Cause Of Major Opa-Locka Blaze In Question

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) — Authorities are trying to find out what caused a major blaze that could be seen for miles in Opa-Locka.

Crews worked to clean up the area after more than two dozen cars, trucks and trailers were burnt to a crisp Monday afternoon.

Explosions were reported at an Opa-Locka business near 12805 NW 42 Avenue before 5 p.m. Shortly after, plumes of black smoke spread and could be seen for miles.

The blaze, fueled by fire and propane from tanks, spread through an area filled with shipping containers, cars, tractors and trucks for a fruit and vegetable distributor.

Some businesses nearby evacuated the area in fear the fire would reach them.

A business owner shared his cellphone video where you can hear the explosions and see car parts flying everywhere as people took cover.

“The heat was unbearable. We had to put all the cars inside from our customers and hope that it didn’t spread out to our side and we had to leave the premises because it was really intense,” said Humberto Mera of Mera Moto Sports.

Traffic in the area was diverted blocks away from the blaze as fire officials ordered evacuations for those within a 100-feet radius from the fire.

At one point, Opa-Locka Airport shutdown two runways due to the major smoke.

About an hour later, crews were able to control the fire with foam, leaving behind major damage. Luckily, no one was injured.

Fire investigators continue to look for clues into the cause of the blaze.

View coverage of Monday’s blaze below.