Businesses Offer 20% Off To Women For Equal Pay Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Tuesday marks Equal Pay Day, meaning women in the U.S. had to work on average all of 2016 until now to catch up to what men earned last year.
Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg said women in the same job earn about 20% less than men on average.
It’s something that has prompted some businesses around the nation to offer a 20% discount to women today. Companies participating include Lyft, Luna, P&G, Blo blow-dry-bar, Dishes for Dogs, ginnybake organics, Hiperfit, LOVJuice, Petals Box, Piononos, and SoBe Pilates.
While the discount is great for the day, Sandberg posted a message to the community urging women to get their 20% and close the gender pay gap.