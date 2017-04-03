LIVE | Daily White House Press Briefing with Sean Spicer 

Winderman On Waiters Injury: “This Is Killing The Heat”

April 3, 2017 2:19 PM
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Miami Heat, NBA

Sun Sentinel Miami Heat beat writer, Ira Winderman joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Miami’s back to back losses to the Knicks and Nuggets. Ira and O also talk about the Heat’s playoff push and how much the team is missing Dion Waiters.

On the Eastern Conference- “It’s not the ultimate elite club.”

On the Heat’s playoff race- “They simply have run short on bodies. Heat are out unless Washington sits players.”

On Dion Waiters’ injury- “I think this is killing him. I think this is killing the Heat.”

On Waiters in free agency- “He might take the Luol Deng type deal.”

On Waiters returning from injury- “Is Dion Waiters taking this trip? If he doesn’t go to Charlotte, I don’t see him going to Washington.”

