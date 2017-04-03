Trump Meets With Egypt’s President As Kushner Takes On Iraq

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Senior Advisor Jared Kushner is making his unannounced visit to Iraq with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford.

Dunford is the principal military advisor to the president and defense secretary.

Kushner is not the first Trump administration official to visit the country. Defense Secretary James Mattis made an unannounced trip to Iraq in February.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly leaned on his son-in-law to shape the administration’s foreign policy.

Kushner was at the table last month when President Trump met with the Iraqi Prime Minister at the White House.

The president has tasked Kushner to help broker a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians and he’s been front-and-center during visits by the Israeli and Japanese prime ministers.

Anita McBride, former chief of staff to Laura Bush, said the 36-year-old Kushner has broad influence.

“His expanding role is something that is indicative of obviously the deep level of trust the president puts in him to be an innovator and to come up with different ideas,” said Kushner.

This week, Trump will meet with three foreign leaders. This morning the president will meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi. On Wednesday, the president will meet with Jordan’s King Abdullah. On Thursday and Friday, he’ll meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago for a 25 hour-long summit that Kushner has been shaping.

Recent North Korean provocations will be at the center of talks with China.

In an interview with the Financial Times, President Trump said, “If China is not going to solve North Korea, we will.”