Train Derails At NYC’s Penn Station

April 3, 2017 10:50 AM
NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) —A train derailed at New York’s Penn Station Monday morning, according to New Jersey Transit officials.

Initial reports described the Monday morning derailment as minor. The Fire Department of New York says medical workers have been evaluating several people at the scene, but none of the injuries were believed to be serious.

NJ Transit said it has service suspensions and delays. The railroad has been cross-honoring tickets throughout its system with buses, PATH trains and ferries.

The derailment comes a week and a half after an Amtrak train partially derailed as it pulled out of Penn Station. It scraped the side of an arriving NJ Transit train on March 24th. No serious injuries were reported.

