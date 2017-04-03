Rumph On Canes: “Pressure Is What Causes Kids To Go Out And Perform”

Miami Hurricanes defensive back coach, Mike Rumph joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss spring ball, his thoughts on Corn Elder’s success at the next level, Miami’s defensive scheme for the upcoming season and how the competition at quarterback helps him coach up his players.
On Spring practices- “I’m on them every day. I tell them you have nine more days to show me. To me the pressure is what causes kids to go out and perform. This is one of their last chances to show what they can do every day in practice.”
On Miami’s quarterbacks- “We are trying to cause them fits, giving them looks they have never seen before. I feel we are making them better.”
On Miami’s defensive scheme- “I say about 60 percent bump and run. We throw different things at them. I had to change a good amount of things [a year ago]. There wasn’t a lot of confidence in my room.”
