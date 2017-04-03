WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

Port St. Lucie Man Pleads Guilty To Coercing Child Porn

April 3, 2017 6:47 AM
Filed Under: Child Pornography, Port St. Lucie

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PORT ST. LUCIE (CBSMiami/AP) — A Port St. Lucie man, who pleaded guilty last week to federal child pornography charges, is facing a possible life sentence when he’s sentenced this June.

Richard Fye, 24, was arrested in January after a search by authorities found 200 suspected child pornography videos on his cellphone and laptop computer.

Authorities began their investigation in Fye last December after a 15-year-old Michigan girl complained that someone claiming to be a 14-year-old Port St. Lucie boy had convinced her to send her nude photos and threatened to forward them to her friends and family if she didn’t send nude videos, too.

A search of IP addresses led authorities to Fye.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your Bracket!
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia