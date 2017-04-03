Port St. Lucie Man Pleads Guilty To Coercing Child Porn

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PORT ST. LUCIE (CBSMiami/AP) — A Port St. Lucie man, who pleaded guilty last week to federal child pornography charges, is facing a possible life sentence when he’s sentenced this June.
Richard Fye, 24, was arrested in January after a search by authorities found 200 suspected child pornography videos on his cellphone and laptop computer.
Authorities began their investigation in Fye last December after a 15-year-old Michigan girl complained that someone claiming to be a 14-year-old Port St. Lucie boy had convinced her to send her nude photos and threatened to forward them to her friends and family if she didn’t send nude videos, too.
A search of IP addresses led authorities to Fye.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)