Miami-Dade Parks’ “Fit2Play™” Spring Break Camps Serve Up Fun During Spring Recess

Keep your kids active, fit and engaged during the spring school break with an affordable and memory-making Fit2Play™ Spring Break Camp offered by the Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces Department.
Camps will be held April 10-14, 2017, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., with early drop-off available at 7:30 a.m. and late pick-up until 6 p.m.
General Camp programs will thrill and challenge youngsters, ages 6-12, with a variety of activities from fitness, sports, and arts-and-crafts to games and exciting field trips. The cost for these camps is $40-$90⁄week, depending on the program. Financial assistance is available to those who qualify.
There are also Specialized Camps, which focus on a specific interest or need, including these camps for nature and wildlife-lovers:
- Zoo Miami Spring Camp
- Miami EcoAdventures™ Camps at A.D. “Doug” Barnes Park and Greynolds Park
- Spring Camp at the Deering Estate
- And for golf enthusiasts, there is a Junior Golf Camp at Crandon Golf Course.
Some parks offer online registration. For a complete list of camp locations and contacts visit the Miami-Dade Parks Fit2Play™ Spring Break Camps web page.
The public may also dial 3-1-1 for the Miami-Dade County Information Hotline. Children with disabilities are welcome in all park programs. Contact the park manager to develop an inclusion plan as early as possible.
