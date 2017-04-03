Lauren’s List: Weird Tricks To Improve Your Memory

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Have you ever experienced “a case of the Mondays”?

I certainly have, and that usually entails me forgetting a lot of things.

Where I put my keys, how I make a certain recipe, or whom I promised to call.

But now, I’m hoping to put an end to that thanks to the research I did for today’s “Lauren’s List”, which is full of weird, proven tricks to help you improve your memory.

1. Chew gum – Last week I told you chewing gum was good for helping you function while sleepy, and now I’m learning it’s good for memory, too! But this is only temporary. If you need to remember something for half an hour, try chewing gum. Studies have found people do better on both visual and audio memory tasks if they are chewing gum while they do them. Apparently, the act of chewing seems to keep people more focused and improve concentration.

2. Make a fist – Studies show the act of clenching your fist can significantly improve your ability to recall information. But you have to do it correctly. If you’re right-handed, make the fist with your right hand before you try to memorize the information. Then, when you need to remember it, clench your left hand. The research shows you’ll need to squeeze for a while, about 45 seconds or so, before letting go.

3. Doodle – Boring classes or meetings are prime-time for doodling. Rather than just zoning out completely, doodling helps keep brains active, and thus, alert to be able to observe the information being discussed. In studies, people who doodled while listening to a boring message remembered 29 percent more of what was on the tape than people who just sat still and listened.

4. Avoid doorways – Have you ever walked into a room and suddenly realize you can’t remember why you went in there in the first place? Of course you have! And scientists say the act of walking through the doorway may have made you go completely blank. Researchers are still trying to figure out exactly why this happens, but have concluded for now that entering a new place seems to re-boot your memory.

Do you have any tricks for remembering things?

