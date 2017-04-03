Live | Senate Judiciary Committee Votes on Neil Gorsuch Nomination for Supreme Court

Fire Rips Through Roof Of Sunrise Home

April 3, 2017 12:10 PM
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A smoky fire in a Sunrise home shot through the roof before firefighters could get it under control.

Chopper 4 over the home at 11300 NW 30th Place found a large section of the single family home’s roof gone, destroyed by the fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the back of the home. Thankfully, they were able to keep it away from a number of paint cans stored in the garage.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Her two dogs died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

