Cops Ask Woman To Stop Calling Them Just Before Her Murder

SANFORD (CBSMiami/AP) — Just hours before a woman and her son were fatally shot, police body cam video shows officers telling her to stop calling 911 to complain about her boyfriend.
In the predawn hours of March 27th, police received a 911 call from 31-year-old Allen Cashe. He and his girlfriend, Latina Herring, were at a convenience store in Sanford and she refused to give him his car keys back. The two can be heard arguing on the recorded call.
The two then left the store and went home. Police were called again and they waited until Cashe left the home.
Video from a police body cam shows an officer telling Herring, “we’re going to handle it” and “stop calling 911 to make accusations you don’t know about.” Officers also say the couple was just arguing.
Hours later, Cashe returned home with an assault rifle. He reportedly shot and killed Herring and her 8-year-old son. He also injured four other people in the home.
Cashe is being held without bail at the Seminole County Jail.
