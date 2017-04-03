Body Of Missing U.S. Businessman Found Under Home In Ecuador

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
QUITO, Ecuador (CBSMiami/AP) — Authorities in Ecuador say they’ve found the body of a missing U.S. businessman buried beneath a house.
The prosecutor’s office says a woman under investigation in the January disappearance of Jonathan Charles Gilchrist led them to the body of the 65-year-old, which was found beneath concrete about 6 feet deep at a house in the city of Guayaquil.
Prosecutor Santiago Rivadeneira said Friday that two residents of the house have been detained.
He says Gilchrist was a well-do-do man with properties in several parts of Ecuador.
He’d been living in the beach resort of Salinas, about 80 miles West of Guayaquil and 215 miles southwest of Quito – the capital.
