Major Blaze, Explosions In Opa-Locka Business

April 3, 2017 5:31 PM
OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) — Reports came in of explosions at an Opa-Locka business shortly before 5 p.m. Monday.

Plumes of black smoke could be seen for miles after a blaze broke out near 12805 NW 42 Ave.

Chopper4 was over the scene where the major fire could be seen in what looked like an area filled with shipping containers for a fruit and vegetable distributor.

Miami-Dade Fire says about  10-15 trailers were affected in the fire. They said some propane tanks were part of the blaze.

Crews used foam to control the blaze which kept spreading to other vehicles.

CBS4’s Silva Harapetian reported traffic was being diverted blocks away from the fire, for the safety of the community.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area. Click here for the latest traffic information.

Opa-Locka airport shutdown two runways due to the major smoke from the fire nearby. Miami International Airport said they were still fully operation but advised travelers to follow-up with airlines for their flight status.

The cause of the fire is unclear. No word on any injuries.

