AT&T Customers Experience Major Outages In S. Florida

April 3, 2017 4:34 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Customers using AT&T are experiencing major outages for their phone service Monday afternoon.

So far, only voice service has been affected.

The company put out a statement saying they’re aware of the problem and are working to fix it.

According to downdetector.com, some customers from Homestead to Miami to West Palm Beach were affected.

Florida Power and Light tweeted they were one of the companies dealing with the issue.

FPL is asking customers with issues to call 1-800-4-OUTAGE or visit .

It remains unclear what is caused the AT&T outage.

 

