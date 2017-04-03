AT&T Customers Experience Major Outages In S. Florida

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Customers using AT&T are experiencing major outages for their phone service Monday afternoon.
So far, only voice service has been affected.
The company put out a statement saying they’re aware of the problem and are working to fix it.
According to downdetector.com, some customers from Homestead to Miami to West Palm Beach were affected.
Florida Power and Light tweeted they were one of the companies dealing with the issue.
FPL is being affected by the national AT&T phone outage.
— FPL (@insideFPL) April 3, 2017
FPL is asking customers with issues to call 1-800-4-OUTAGE or visit http://FPL.com .
It remains unclear what is caused the AT&T outage.