South Florida Walks For A Cure To Help Victims Of MS

April 2, 2017 1:47 PM By Eugene Ramirez
CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — It’s a disease that disrupts the communication between the brain and body.

With symptoms that range from pain and fatigue to loss of vision and paralysis, hundreds of South Floridians showed up to walk for those who can’t, suffering from multiple sclerosis.

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society hosted the event at Coral Gables City Hall on Saturday, along with CBS4’s morning anchor Eugene Ramirez.

For many participants, the walk was personal.

“I’m fighting stronger than ever,” said Stephanie Chapman, who was diagnosed with MS in 2015. “I got married to an amazing man and he supports me every single day of my life. And that’s what makes me motivate myself even more.”

“They need to find a cure,” said Jennifer, who lost her mother to the disease. “Me, my brothers, my sisters and my kids, my nephews, we all stand up and we walk for MS. We wanna find a cure so one day it could MS-free.”

Proceeds for the walk go to research toward finding a cure for the 400,000 Americans living with multiple sclerosis.

