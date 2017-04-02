Shoplifting Suspect Arrested After Dadeland Mall Pepper-Spray Attack

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A shoplifting suspect, whose arrest set off an evacuation at Dadeland Mall, found himself before a judge Sunday morning.
Adarius Jones, 24, is charged with Grand Theft and Resisting an Officer.
Security guards apprehended Jones inside Macy’s Saturday afternoon and placed him in an elevator. That’s when a woman began pepper-spraying the guards trying to free Jones.
One of the guards was taken to the hospital.
Several hundred people on the second and third floors were forced to leave the store when the pepper-spray entered into the ventilation system. Some shoppers said it made them ill.
Police are now looking for that woman, described as a black woman with dreadlocks, about 120 lbs. and between the age of 25 to 30.