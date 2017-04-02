Man Killed In Parking Lot As Patrons Leave Pembroke Park Nightclub

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PEMBROKE PARK (CBSMiami) — Homicide investigators are trying to determine what led to a fatal shooting at a Broward nightclub, as well as finding a killer now on the loose.

Jeff Reveille, in his early 30’s, was shot Saturday morning, around 7:00 a.m., outside of The Polo Club at 5590 Hallandale Beach Blvd, just as patrons were leaving at closing time.

One man, a former Marine, heard a gun shot and saw Reveille crawling on the ground.

“We were trying to get him to wake up but he was just gasping for air,” he said. “I was holding the bullet holes. I was holding the entry wound and the exit wound with my hands, and then I took his shorts and tried to hold more pressure on it, but it looked like it was too late. In the chest area. I think in the heart-section. Came out the back.”

Before the shooting, the witness said he didn’t hear anything like an argument.

“My point of view, I didn’t see an argument, it just happened so randomly,” he said. “Like, out of the corner of my eye I just seen everything happen.”

The club’s manager said they had no issues with anyone inside the club that night.

“Everything went real smooth tonight, no problems,” said Paul O’Neal. “Very rarely do we have problems here. We’re very well-secured. Good security, everyone is searched.”

Reveille was pronounced dead at Memorial Regional Hospital about 30 minutes after he arrived. The Broward Sheriff’s Office are trying to determine a connection between the victim and killer.

“There were a lot of people leaving the club at the time, there were people coming out to the parking lot,” said BSO Spokeswoman Gina Carter. “We don’t know why this man was killed. We don’t even know if he knew the killer or if they were total strangers.”

Because of the amount of people in the parking lot, detectives are interviewing them.

If you know anything that can help, call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.