Burglar Steals Equipment Worth Thousands From Vocational School

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) — For the second time in less than two weeks, an adult vocational school has had thousands of dollars in equipment stolen.

This time, the whole thing was caught on tape.

Caught on school high-definition cameras at the D.A. Dorsey Educational Center, at 7100 N.W. 17th Avenue, a burglar used a brick to smash through an impact-resistant window. The third time was the charm and he finally got in.

Moments later, he walks back out, grabs a large recycle bin and stuffs equipment from an automotive lab classroom into it.

Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Alberto Charvalo says the school offers educational and vocational classes for adults and called what happened in the early morning hours on Saturday outrageous.

“We’re in the process of investing $6 million through our bond to refurbish and modernize this school,” he said. “Some of the equipment that was stolen was acquired through grants that we fought for to bring high-quality educational programs that put adults back to work in this community. And someone in the dark of night just walks away with the,, robbing individuals of educational opportunity.”

The superintendent said the burglar caused about $60,000 in damage, took $20,000 worth of tools and another $25,000 in computer equipment.

The rest is the cost of manpower and clean-up. But there were witnesses.

“He actually tried to sell some of the tools he stole to construction workers who are privately hired, who are doing work on the school,” added Carvalho.

Police are now trying to determine if this is the same guy who broke into the school the first time.

“The equipment taken, I believe there was an actual vehicle that was being worked on that was taken out here at the same time,” said Miami-Dade Schools Police Ofc. Ian Moffett. “Once we get the person in custody we’ll link up and see what the similarities are.”

“I know there’s a code of silence out there that needs to be broken if we were to end not only violence in the streets but also these types of occurrences inside schools,” said Carvalho.

The plan is to restock the tools by Monday morning so that students won’t be without their tools.

But they are asking for the community’s help. If you recognize the man in the video, call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.