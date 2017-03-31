Protests In Venezuela, Rallies In South Florida After Country’s Supreme Court Seizes Legislative Power

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DORAL (CBSMiami) – Dozens gathered in Doral Friday night to rally against Venezuela’s president and the supreme court’s decision to seize power from the legislature.

Venezuelans protested in front of the country’s supreme court building, making sure their government knows they are not happy.

Venezuelans in South Florida did the same.

They held a rally in Doral – dozens gathering in united anger after Thursday night’s decision.

Venezuela’s supreme court awarded itself legislative powers, stripping the national assembly of them.

The decision effectively means the three branches of the Venezuelan government will be controlled by the ruling United Socialist Party under President Nicolas Maduro.

There is fear growing that Maduro is turning into a dictator.

“Nicolas Maduro is using all the power that he can to keep himself ruling in Venezuela,” said Pedro Vazquez. “And the last thing he did was utilizing the justice department to take over what would be here like the Congress or the Senate.”

After the ruling, Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted an article about the decision and wrote, “Venezuela now officially a dictatorship after supreme court assumes powers of opposition-controlled congress.”

That kind of reaction is what the people at Friday’s rally were hoping for, that leaders within the U.S. would get behind them and against Maduro.

Venezuela is already in economic despair, which has led to shortages of food and medicine.

“We have food, we have everything. They don’t have anything. They don’t have medicine. My mother is 94 – I have to send her medicine from here,” said Ernesto Ackerman.

The tensions are high in the country.

A journalist reporting on Venezuela’s political crisis for a Colombian radio station was roughed up by that country’s national guard soldier. The video has gone viral.

Venezuelans in South Florida are hoping their cries are heard around the world.

“For us, it is very hard even though we know what are responsibilities are – which is to take it to international community with what is happening in Vevenzuela,” said Vazquez.

“Do you think Presdient Maduro is a dictator?” CBS4’s Vanessa Borge asked him.

“Completely!” he responded.

In response to these rallies, Maduro said dialogue between the government and the opposition is the only way to resolve the crisis.