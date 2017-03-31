Shoppers Alarmed As Thief Robs Sam’s Club Of Jewelry

LIVE | Daily White House Press Briefing with Sean Spicer 

March 31, 2017 1:23 PM
Filed Under: Robbery, Sunrise

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) — Shoppers thought they heard gunshots.

Police said it may have just been the sound of glass breaking as a thief smashed a jewelry case inside the Sam’s Club at 13550 W. Sunrise Blvd on Friday.

The suspect may have used a hammer, they added, and no gunshots were fired.

Authorities are now looking for the individual. It’s unknown if anything was actually stolen.

If you can help identify the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

