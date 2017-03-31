North Miami Beach Boil Water Order Lifted

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hey North Miami Beach – drink up.
The city has lifted a precautionary boil water order that has been in effect for the last two days.
The city said tests at 38 sites throughout the city’s water distribution system have shown no indication of any type of contamination.
The water has been deemed safe for drinking and cooking.
The notice was originally issued on March 29th after the water pressure throughout the distribution system dropped below 20 pounds per square inch for approximately one minute due to a momentary power outage at the Norwood Water Treatment Plant.