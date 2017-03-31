North Miami Beach Boil Water Order Lifted

March 31, 2017 1:57 PM
Filed Under: Boil Water, North Miami Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hey North Miami Beach – drink up.

The city has lifted a precautionary boil water order that has been in effect for the last two days.

The city said tests at 38 sites throughout the city’s water distribution system have shown no indication of any type of contamination.

The water has been deemed safe for drinking and cooking.

The notice was originally issued on March 29th after the water pressure throughout the distribution system dropped below 20 pounds per square inch for approximately one minute due to a momentary power outage at the Norwood Water Treatment Plant.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your Bracket!
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia