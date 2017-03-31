O’Miami Festival Looks To Move Locals With Poetry

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Oh, the places you will find poetry during the month of April in Miami-Dade County.

One of the places is a program founded by Scott Cunningham six years ago.

“I’m the proud director and founder of O’ Miami Poetry a Knight Foundation program sponsored with the goal of every person in Miami-Dade County to encounter a poem,” said Cunningham.

Yes, O’ Miami, the annual poetry festival is going strong and this year it’s moving, literally!

On one recent morning at Poinciana Park Elementary near Liberty City, it was the unveiling of a Miami Metro Bus wrapped in poems created by elementary students from Poinciana Park and Orchard Villa. Notables such as Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho were on hand for the poetry bus unveiling.

“This is a mobile expression as it goes around Miami-Dade County. I’d like to commemorate the participation of our students and the poets who will receive a certificate from our office and I hope all of these students continue to pursue their love of writing,” said Mayor Gimenez.

“What better way to incentivize students’ creativity than to put their brains to work through literature and poetry,” said Carvalho.

The 3rd, 4th and 5th-grade students read their poems aloud and showed them off in person on the bus.

Fourth grader Arianna is proud of her mobile poetry, as is her classmate Faith.

“I thought it was really cool,” said Arianna of the project.

“I was excited and didn’t know my poem was going to be on the bus when I first did it,” said Faith.

There are 35 events and 25 projects designed around O’ Miami Month. You can find poetry on gas pumps handles at Tom Thumb stations around Miami.

One of the most creative outlets for the written word is disposable! It’s called “poo-etry.” They’re poems found on doggie poo bags distributed in select public parks.

It was something a dog owner at Tropical Park seemed to enjoy.

“I think it’s great. Usually, I just have a plain bag,” he said.

The poo bags actually make their debut April 2nd at Miami-Dade Animal Services for an all-day adoption event. If you adopt a pet, you get a new poem about your furry friend.

O’ Miami Poetry is on through the end of April. Click here for a full list of events.