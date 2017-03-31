Massive Fire Causes Atlanta Interstate Bridge To Collapse

March 31, 2017
ATLANTA (CBSMiami) – A massive fire caused a bridge on Atlanta’s busy I-85 to collapse during afternoon rush hour.

A massive cloud of thick, black smoke could be seen for miles as it billowed over the interstate, one of the main arteries in downtown Atlanta.

Just minutes after police stopped traffic onto the busy highway during rush hour, a portion of the bridge collapsed in a flaming heap.

No one was injured in the collapse.

Officials are calling the blaze ‘catastrophic’. Fire investigators are looking into whether reels of fiber cable underneath the freeway fueled the flames.

“This is going to take time for inspection and it’s going to take engineers time to figure out what they have to do to build it back,” said Col. Mark McDonough, Commissioner of Georgia’s Dept. of Public Safety.

That portion of I-85 carries close to a quarter of a million cars a day. It’s now closed indefinitely. City officials are telling commuters to find alternate routes until repairs are made.

