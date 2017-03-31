Flynn Offers To Testify On Russia Influence, Wants Immunity

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is reportedly offering to testify before the FBI and others about the Trump campaign’s potential ties to Russia if he’s granted immunity from possible prosecution.

On Thursday Flynn’s attorney, Robert Kelner, issued a statement saying his client “certainly has a story to tell” but is first seeking “assurances against unfair prosecution.”

“You don’t ask for immunity of course unless you feel like you’re in legal jeopardy so we have to be very careful here,” said Rep. Jim Himes who sits on the House Intelligence Committee.

During the election, Flynn condemned Hillary Clinton campaign aides for seeking immunity during the probe into Clinton’s private email servers.

“When you are given immunity, that means you’ve probably committed a crime,” Flynn had said on NBC.

Flynn’s bombshell announcement came after news broke showing White House staffers were selectively leaking information to justify the president’s claims that he was unfairly surveilled.

On Twitter, President Donald Trump went on the defensive when he weighed in on the matter.

Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2017

The Flynn development comes after reports surfaced that White House officials are the source behind secret documents given to the chairman in charge of the Russian probe in the House.

On Thursday, reports swirled that two National Security staffers secretly helped House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes examine intelligence information on White House grounds last week.

The New York Times identified Nunes’ sources as NSC staffer Ezra Cohen-Watnick, a friend of Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Michael Ellis, a White House lawyer who previously worked for the congressman, according to CBS News.

The White House has invited the leaders of the House and Senate intelligence committees to view classified information it says is relevant to the Russia probe but White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer would not say whether or not the intel was the same as what was shown to Nunes.