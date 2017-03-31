Economy Parking Ends At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int’l Airport

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Get ready to dig a little deeper to pay for parking at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
In an effort to meet the demand of its growing passenger count, the airport is closing its Economy Parking Lot so that passengers can park in more than 3,000 newly added public parking spots on the top three floors of its Cypress Garage.
That means passengers who used to pay $7.50 per day in the economy lot will now have to pay $15.00 per day in the Cypress Garage although they will be closer to the terminal.
The parking spaces on the seventh, eighth and ninth floors of the Cypress Garage will be open to the public May 15.
Airport employees will park in the Airport Economy Lot in the 2300 block of SW 42nd Street, which is closing to the public April 19, but the transition starts Saturday, April 1st when parking staff will ask customers their return date before entering.
Travelers who leave town before April 19 will have until April 30 to move their vehicles out of the lot. They won’t be allowed into the economy lot if they are returning after April 30.
Airport employees who previously parked in the Cypress garage will use the economy lot beginning May 1.