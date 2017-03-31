Dolphins Cut Former First-Rounder DE Dion Jordan

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins have cut disappointing defensive end Dion Jordan.
In the 10 games the former No. 3 overall selection appeared in, Jordan made 13 solo tackles with one sack and one pass deflected.
Jordan spent the entire 2015 season on the reserve/suspended list and the entire 2016 season on the reserve/non-football injury list.
Not only was Jordan lacking explosion, but he was apparently dealing with some sort of non-football issue that team officials declined to discuss.
The defensive line has been an area of focus for the Dolphins this offseason, with the team signing defensive ends Andre Branch and William Hayes, and adding Cameron Wake to a two-year extension.
In releasing Jordan, the Dolphins recoup around $3 million in cap space.