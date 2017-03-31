David Rivera Plans 2018 House Run

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – After narrowly losing a comeback bid in November, former Republican lawmaker David Rivera has opened a campaign account to run for a state House seat in 2018.
Rivera, a former state House member and congressman, filed the paperwork this week to run in House District 105, which House Appropriations Chairman Carlos Trujillo, R-Miami, will have to vacate next year because of term limits.
The district includes parts of Miami-Dade, Broward and Collier counties.
Rivera ran last year in Miami-Dade’s House District 118 but lost by 53 votes to Democrat Robert Asencio. Doral Republican Ana Maria Rodriguez also has opened a campaign account to run in 2018 in District 105.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.