Dade Cops Opt For “Save Our Streets” Program To Combat Crime

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police officers spent the day making sure our community is safe.
They conducted a warrant program all day Friday to get criminals off the streets.
The program called “Save Our Streets” began this morning.
Different teams of officers were briefed on their assignment then rolled out to serve warrants.
Miami-Dade Police does this almost every month in an effort to combat crime in the community.
“The goal is basically crime reduction. We have an increase in violent crime, gun violence in our district and we are trying to put an end to it,” said Captain Shawn Browne with Miami-Dade Police.
Warrants were served for violent crimes including aggravated assault, aggravated battery, stabbings, and shootings.
At last check, there were seven arrests but the department expected more arrests by the end of the day.