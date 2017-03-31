Cyclists Back On Miami Streets For Critical Mass, Drivers Be Aware

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Critical Mass cyclists will be back on the streets of Miami on Friday evening.
The ride, which takes place every last Friday of the month, is an event that draws thousands of cyclists through several neighborhoods, usually causing some traffic congestion in certain areas.
The ride starts at 7:15 p.m. from the Government Center on 150 NW First Street. It will go through Historic Overtown, Wynwood, Little Haiti, Upper East Side, North Bay Village, North Beach, Miami Beach, Venetian Islands, and Downtown.
The ride ends at the new Omni Park located less than 1 mile from the Government Center.
This ride’s total distance is about 20 miles.
The Critical Mass movement started in order to raise awareness for the rights and the safety of cyclists and to have drivers respect cyclists and share the road with them.
