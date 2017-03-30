WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Swimming Advisory Posted For Part Of South Beach

March 30, 2017 4:50 PM
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Don’t go in the water in South Beach. A swimming advisory has been posted at the beach on 1st Street in the most southern portion of Miami Beach.

According to the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade, “Samples of beach water collected at this location did not meet the recreational water quality standard for enterococci”, which is a fecal bacteria found in humans and animals.

Swimming in tainted water increases the risk of getting sick.

This advisory comes at a pretty bad time when Miami Beach is packed with a spring break crowd.

“The prevalence of enteric bacteria is an indicator of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater run-off, wildlife, pets and human sewage,” the Department of Health advisory says.

