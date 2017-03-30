Live | Senate Intel Committee Hearing On Russian Influence In 2016 Election

Sheriff’s Jail Guard Charged With Misconduct

March 30, 2017 9:59 AM
Filed Under: Broward Jail, Broward Sheriff's Office, misconduct

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – A Broward Sheriff’s deputy assigned to the Main Jail is accused of falsifying records.

Oreth Smith, 35, reportedly spent his shifts on his cellphone instead of conducting security checks.

Smith was arrested Tuesday following an investigation that also showed he falsified inmate head count records at the Broward County Jail. He’s been charged with official misconduct and introducing contraband into the jail.

Broward Sheriff’s spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said Smith has been now suspended without pay.

An arrest report says an inmate complained that Smith wasn’t conducting checks or head counts. His supervisors then watched surveillance videos to confirm the allegations. It’s against the agency’s policy for deputies to have personal cell phones in the jail.

Smith was released on bond.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your Bracket!
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia