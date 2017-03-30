WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

Security Changes At Disney World

March 30, 2017 5:51 AM
Filed Under: disney, Orlando, Walt Disney World

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – To relieve the bottleneck caused by bag checks at the entrance of the Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort, security changes are being made.

Starting Monday, guests will go through metal detectors and have their bags checked at the main Transportation and Ticket Center, where they then can board either ferry boats or the monorail to the park, and at the three hotels on the monorail loop; the Contemporary, Polynesian, and Grand Floridian.

Another bag check will screen visitors arriving at the Magic Kingdom by bus.

Disney says it hopes the changes will reduce wait times for entering the resort’s largest park.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your Bracket!
Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia