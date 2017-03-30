Security Changes At Disney World

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – To relieve the bottleneck caused by bag checks at the entrance of the Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort, security changes are being made.
Starting Monday, guests will go through metal detectors and have their bags checked at the main Transportation and Ticket Center, where they then can board either ferry boats or the monorail to the park, and at the three hotels on the monorail loop; the Contemporary, Polynesian, and Grand Floridian.
Another bag check will screen visitors arriving at the Magic Kingdom by bus.
Disney says it hopes the changes will reduce wait times for entering the resort’s largest park.