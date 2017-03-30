Rowe On Panthers: “We Are Going To Bring Some Young Kids Up From Springfield”

Florida Panthers general manager and interim head coach, Tom Rowe joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to talk about the team’s recent struggles, how they hope to get healthy before the season ends and the disappointment of likely not reaching the playoffs.
On calling up players from AHL- “Talking to Dale Tallon, we are going to bring some young kids up from Springfield next week.”
On Aaron Ekblad’s injuries- “We’re not concerned. He feels good and he’s talked to our medical team, it’s just unfortunate he’s taken some bad hits from behind. We aren’t overly concerned about (concussions he’s had).”
