Recruiting South Florida: Linebackers Are Still Elite

The history of the linebacker position in South Florida has some very deep and talented roots.

Whether it’s the stars of the past or those who are making an impact today – the linebacker position has always shown what South Florida is all about.

As always, when putting these lists together, there are always going to be some athletes that we may have left off. That is why we promote daily throughout the year – ensuring that nobody goes without some type of spotlight.

Don’t forget that if there changes, school transfers, height and weight or no longer playing the linebacker position, let us know (Floridakids1@aol.com) and we will make the switch. The intention is to get every prospect noticed.

COLLEGES ALREADY KNOW

There is no doubt that the dozens and dozens of college coaches already know about many of our outstanding prospects – but here are some that we expect to make a major impact.

While we are listing well over 100 linebackers, there are a few that have already started to get plenty of attention. Check them all out, and thanks for supporting high school football in South Florida.

2018 – Yasir Abdullah, 6-2, 195, Miami Carol City: Abdullah is a big outside player who is legitimate. He’s quick, strong, smart and dominating. He burst onto the scene with a huge year for the Class 6A state champion Chiefs.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4799974/yasir-abdullah

2018 – Jaquan Beaver, 6-1, 190, Miami Booker T. Washington: Ever since his freshman year at Northwestern, there was never any doubt how special this football player has been. Recruited by just about every college, Beaver continues to raise his own bar.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4205413/jaquan-beaver

2018 – Dwayne Boyles, 6-1, 185, Miami Central: This one-time Flanagan standout is one of many who have come in to help get the Rockets back in the playoffs. Boyles is the type of playmaker that every school needs to have on the roster.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/6572045/dwayne-boyles

2019 – Jahmar Brown, 6-1, 190, Miami Monsignor Pace: Brown is a major football talent that veteran head coach Joe Zaccheo has talked about all year. With two seasons left, Brown is going to be one of the next wave of standout linebacker prospects. Keep your eye on him – you will not be disappointed.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5645825/jahmar-brown

2019 – Derek Burns, 6-3, 190, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy: One of the emerging outside stars in South Florida, Burns continues to make major strides, learning the position and the defense. This underclassman has the chance to watch his stock rise in a big way in 2017.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7552215/derek-burns

2018 – Carlton Cleophat, 6-0, 200, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely: Yet another reason why this region of the country is so special. Until this quality football player started attending events and getting his film out, very few paid attention to him. Now, Cleophat is going to be one of those impressive athletes to keep an eye on all year.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4799537/carlton-cleophat

2018 – Dovran Ellington, 6-3, 205, Miami Dr. Krop: How many athletes have to impress nationally before the state and regional people find out how talented they are? Ellington is a major football player who has grown into his already athletic frame. He is going to be very special. Ellington does things that are hard to teach.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6495883/dovran-ellington

2018 – Brett Elpert, 5-11, 205, Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest: One of the pleasant surprises to come out of this school’s football program. Elpert is a very passionate prospect who combines size, power and plenty of athletic ability. Elpert has enjoyed a tremendous offseason.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/3913654/brett-elpert

2018 – Gregory Franklin, 6-2, 200, Miami Southridge: Franklin is a quality football prospect who has the chance to be very special – moving from Killian to play for the defending Class 8A state champs. Franklin already plays the run very well and is steadily improving his coverage skills.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6435772/gregory-franklin

2018 – Donovan Georges, 6-2, 224, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic: Since he was an eighth grader, all eyes have been on his game. Georges is an incredible athlete who combines size, speed and a gift of knowing how to play the position. Georges, who is playing end at high school, is for real – always has been.

TAPE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0gc5tX64yo

2018 – Calvin Hart, Jr., 6-2, 200, Plantation American Heritage: Here is another football player that everyone has been following. Hart is a sure tackler who has tremendous instincts, combining size with his natural abilities. He’s an outstanding talent.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4205375/calvin-hart-jr

2018 – Robert Hicks, 6-2, 230, Miami Central: From Norland to Booker T. Washington and now with the Rickets, Hicks is someone who has really blazed a trail that a lot of players and coaches have watched and appreciated. From his outside position and defensive end spot, to the middle, this is a very a physical player who makes an impact.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5310981/robert-hicks

2019 – Diamante Howard, 6-2, 205, Miami Southridge: Another one of those outside players that has been projected everywhere from safety to defensive end. But for now, his athletic ability and desire to play this game at a high level has him excelling as a linebacker. With plenty of offers in hand, he has two more seasons to dazzle.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4641154/diamante-howard

2019 – Mikel Anthony Jones, 6-2, 210, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy: This football player was a hit before he arrived in high school. Since then, his stock continued to rise. Jones is a very impressive football player that has everything to be great. Just needs to remain healthy and make the most of his chances. His future is very bright.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6608491/mikel-anthony-jones

2018 – Billy Joseph, 6-1, 220, Miami Edison: Another well-traveled football player who has a load of talent and skill. Jones will now be a part of a very talented Red Raider team. He has offers on the table and now looking to continue getting better and learning – like he was at Booker T. Washington and Northwestern.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4038612/billy-joseph

2018 – Antquan Kinsey, 5-11, 205, Miami High: From the beginning at Miami High and then on to Booker T. Washington and back to play for the Stingarees again, Kinsey is someone who really made a huge impression. He is one of the top playmakers in South Florida – without question.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6199718/antquan-kinsey

2018 – Francky Jean-Louis, 6-2, 200, Miami Dr. Krop: Another football talent that very few people knew about until he started to blow up at the end of last year and into the spring. Jean-Louis is a solid football player who has everything it takes to be successful at the next level.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4622039/francky-jean-louis

2018 – Rosendo Louis, 6-2, 225, Deerfield Beach: No matter where they put this impressive football player, he makes plays. Louis is an elite talent that everyone has been watching since early last year. One of the prospects who is always around the ball, Louis has gotten plenty of college attention over the past 10 months.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4589961/rosendo-louis

2018 – Jalen Mackie, 6-1, 215, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas: With all the talent the Raiders have on the roster – especially on defense – this is certainly someone who has the opportunity to have a huge season. Mackie is quick, athletic and passionate about the game.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4285080/jalen-mackie

2018 – Derrick Nicholson, 5-11, 190, Miami Northwestern: Yet another versatile defensive football prospect who is talented enough to play safety, but strong, aggressive and skilled enough to play linebacker. Nicholson is certainly going to be vital to the Bulls’ success in 2017.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/6172734/derrick-nicholson

2018 – Rueben Oliver, 5-11, 190, Davie Western: After the 2016 season ended, Oliver was a prospect that many considered as one of the best coming back for 2017. Switching schools from South Plantation to compete for the Wildcats will not change what his future will be. He is very talented and continues to get better. Many are anxious to watch his progress.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4672175/rueben-oliver

2018 – Kewan Parker, 5-11, 190, Miami Carol City: If you go back and watch every game the Chiefs played in 2016, especially in the competitive and talented district, Parker was the playmaker you simply could not miss. Parker may be one of the top 20 players in South Florida, and those who have watched him play, will not dispute it.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4458715/kewan-parker

2018 – Marlon Pelote, 6-0, 190, Miami Northwestern: From his days as a youth football phenom to his attending Northwestern, Booker T., Chaminade-Madonna and now back to play for the Bulls; Pelote is a quality athlete who needs to get more exposure in his final season. He’s still very talented and instinctive.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4205383/marlon-pelote

2018 – Derrius Perryman, 6-0, 203, Coral Gables: When you happen to carry this last name and play this position, the pressure will follow. Perryman is a big-time player who is just starting to emerge as a college prospect that many are already checking out. Keep an eye out for Perryman – he will not disappoint.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5301919/derrius-perryman

2018 – Shaun Peterson, Jr., 6-2, 205, Davie Nova: Easily one of the most overlooked athletes in the region. Here is a three-year starter for the Titans, one who has been able to help this team on both sides of the ball – as a safety and linebacker on defense and as a running back on the offensive side. Peterson is a solid athlete that just needs the exposure.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4808200/shaun-peterson-jr

2018 – Nick Reed, 6-0, 200, Hallandale: One of the true emerging linebackers who really has an opportunity to be very special this coming season. Reed is a very good tackler who is also impressive in coverage. Reed is one of those youngsters who has room to grow.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6092572/nick-reed

2018 – Tyrik Robinson, 5-10, 210, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic: Yet another football talent that is way under the radar. Robinson is a true football player who is always around the ball, making plays. Coach Dennis Marroquin has singled Robinson out many times as a leader.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/4681838/tyrik-robinson

2018 – Ryan Saddler, 6-2, 225, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons: After a solid season for the Chiefs, here is a talented football player who is really picking up plenty of interesting this offseason. Saddler has the size and athletic ability to really catch the attention of colleges this spring and into the summer. He has worked very hard to put himself in this position.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6698556/ryan-saddler

2018 – Rocky Shelton, 6-0, 208, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas: What more can you say about a player who has been the heart and soul of this tremendous defense the past two years – while winning state titles along the way. Shelton is a very gifted athlete that owns the stat sheets. He is always around the ball, being that ultimate team player. There is nothing not to like about him.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4800397/darrell-rocky-shelton

2018 – Zach Simmons, 6-1, 210, Plantation American Heritage: Since coming over from Taravella last year, here is someone who has really learned a lot while playing at a high level. Simmons has the size and plenty of athletic ability. Simmons will be a looked to for leadership this season for the defending Class 5A state champs.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7441490/zach-simmons

2019 – Anthony Solomon, 6-0, 190, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas: Before this young man ever started a game, he had an amazing number of colleges looking in his direction. Solomon is very talented and has tremendous future – with two seasons remaining. He will be another Raider linebacker that will be counted on to step up.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5418429/anthony-solomon

2018 – C.J. Williams, 5-10, 212, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna: We have watched the progress of this talented football prospect the past two seasons, and 2017 is the year that he will put it all together. Williams is very talented and has been a very reliable player for his whole career.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4068638/cj-williams

2018 – Jordan Williams, 5-10, 190, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna: Why it took this tremendous football player so long to get noticed remains a mystery. But make no mistake, this is a playmaker who was as responsible for the success of the Lions last year as anyone. Williams is truly a very impressive football player who plays this game with a lot of passion. Williams is yet another playmaker who is always around the ball.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/5132806/jordan-williams

MORE EMERGING TALENT

Because this is South Florida, there will be never a list with only a handful of prospects. Each position has prospects who are starting to turn heads.

While not all athletes stay at the linebacker position, opting to move to defensive end or safety, all have played it and will be considered for the position at the next level. If there are prospects missing, consider that they may be safeties of even defensive ends.

2018 – Armani Adelson, 5-9, 185, Plantation

2018 – Zeke Alexander, 6-3, 195, Chaminade-Madonna

2018 – Gabriel Almeida, 5-11, 205, Doral Ronald Reagan

2018 – Christian Amaro, 5-11, 196, Homestead Everglades

2018 – Nick Arza, 5-10, 180, Miami Ferguson

2018 – Kenneth Banks, 5-10, 170, Miami High

2018 – Diori Bernard, 6-1, 190, South Miami

2018 – Raymond Barr, 6-0, 200, Miami Norland

2018 – Kenny Bastida, 6-1, 225, Deerfield Beach.

2018 – Khari Bellamy, 5-11, 197, Hollywood Hills

2018 – Donnell Bennett III, 6-0, 205, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

2018 – Arthur Brathwaite, 5-11, 190, Miami Central

2019 – Domenic Bruzzi, 6-1, 175, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

2018 – Kirby Burns, 5-10, 185, Coconut Creek N. Broward Prep

2018 – Christopher Calero, 6-0, 200, Miami Gulliver Prep

2019 – Aramis Castano, 5-10, 190, Miami Belen Jesuit

2018 – Cole Cavaline, 5-10, 185, Coconut Creek N. Broward Prep

2019 – Angel Cepero, 5-9, 175, Miramar Everglades

2018 – Jordan Chambers, 6-1, 210, Davie Western

2018 – Justin Chandler, 6-1, 190, Miami Beach

2019 – Reese Chase, 6-0, 185, Plantation American Heritage

2018 – Christian Cheatom. 5-11, 185, Deerfield Beach

2018 – Sherron Chester, 6-1, 230, Miami Carol City

2019 – Dave Clarke, 6-0, 190, Fort Lauderdale Dillard

2018 – Terrell Cofield, 6-2, 200, Doral Academy

2020 – Zachary Cowheard, 6-0, 175, Plantation American Heritage

2018 – Jaelin Creighton, 6-2, 225, Miramar Everglades

2018 – Coleman Crozier, 6-0, 230, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

2018 – Grayson Crozier, 6-0, 195, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

2018 – Javier Cuenca, 5-10, 185, Miami Christopher Columbus

2019 – Marc Dagobert, 5-11, 190, Coral Springs Taravella

2018 – Eric Davis III, 6-0, 190, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

2018 – Christopher Deal, 5-11, 190, Pembroke Pines Flanagan

2018 – Emmanuel DelaNoval, 6-0, 205, Coral Gables

2018 – Christian Delcorro, 5-9, 190, Hialeah Gardens

2020 – Dante De Rosa, 5-11, 175, Miami Killian

2018 – Khmari Dewdney, 5-10 185, Weston Cypress Bay

2019 – Hugh Dinnall, 5-11, 205, Miramar

2018 – Zachary Dixon, 6-2, 200, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

2019 – Alfonzo Dorsainvil, 5-10, 200, North Miami

2018 – Makya Ellis, 5-9, 200, Miami Booker T. Washington

2019 – Daniel Esteban, 5-10, 185, Miami Belen Jesuit

2018 – Jha’Qwon Farlin, 5-11, 201, Miramar

2019 – Ernest Felder, 5-9, 165, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

2019 – Basilio Fernandez, 6-1, 180, Coral Gables

2019 – Jorge Fernandez, 5-9, 185, Miami Coral Park

2018 – Matthew Gaillard, 6-2, 217, Miami Southridge

2019 – Trayvon Gaines, 5-10, 155, Coral Springs Taravella

2019 – Darius Gaiter, 6-3, 215, North Miami

2018 – Andres Gaona, 5-10, 180, Miami Ferguson

2020 – Andy Garcia, 6-1, 190, Plantation American Heritage

2018 – Michael Gardiner, 5-8, 180, Homestead South Date

2019 – Donald Georges, 5-11, 205, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic

2019 – Darian Gonzalez, 5-9, 170, South Plantation

2018 – Bryan Gooden, 5-10, 185, Davie Nova

2018 – Bryce Gooden, 5-10, 195, Davie Nova

2018 – Austin Gray, 6-2, 230, Coconut Creek Monarch

2018 – Jordan Griffin, 5-10, 185, Miami Christopher Columbus

2020 – Juan Henry, 5-8, 165, Doral Academy

2019 – Eric Hernandez, 5-10, 185, Fort Lauderdale

2019 – Jake Hoffman, 5-10, 175, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

2018 – Clifford Holmes, 5-10, 200, Homestead Somerset Academy

2018 – Trevor Honse, 5-10, 185, Davie Western

2018 – Alexander Hubbard, 5-10, 180, Coral Springs Tavarella

2020 – Waiti Huggins, 6-2, 205, Miami Booker T. Washington

2020 – D.J. Humes, 6-0, 190, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

2019 – Anthony Jackson, 5-10, 200, Mater Academy

2019 – Jeremiah Jean, 6-1, 200, Homestead South Date

2018 – Jizreel Jeudy, 6-0, 180, Miami Southridge

2019 – Yahweh Judy, 6-0, 205, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

2018 – J’Veion Johnson, 5-11, 195, Fort Lauderdale Stranahan

2018 – Kevin Johnson, 5-10, 200, Miami Northwestern

2020 – Luther Johnson V, 5-8, 155, Miami Gulliver Prep

2018 – Trevin Johnson, 6-0, 212, Doral Ronald Regan

2018 – Tyrone Jones, 5-11, 180, South Plantation

2018 – Vincent Jones, 5-10, 190, Coconut Creek Monarch

2018 – Dumesle Joseph, 5-10, 205, Coconut Creek

2019 – Ethan Kaufman, 5-7, 160, Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest

2018 – Noah Rice-Kerr, 6-0, 210, Coral Gables

2018 – Tavares Ladler, 6-0, 190, Miramar

2018 – Gael Laurent, 6-1, 190, Miami Jackson

2019 – Bryce Leffler, 5-11, 175, Coconut Creek N. Broward Prep

2018 – Ashon Lillie, 5-11, 157, Miami Killian

2019 – Dinstra Little, 5-8, 215, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely

2018 – T.J. Louis, 5-10, 175, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely

2018 – Wilford Louis, Jr., 5-10, 225, North Miami

2018 – Brandon Lucas, 5-9, 180, Davie Nova

2018 – William Lynch, 5-11, 175, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

2018 – Richard Major, 5-11, 205, Fort Lauderdale Dillard

2018 – Dervon Marius, 6-1, 190, South Dade

2018 – Wilson Martinez, 5-9, 180, Hollywood McArthur

2018 – William Masaro, 5-11, 205, Weston Cypress Bay

2018 – Michel Maxesien, 5-10, 200, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic

2018 – Kaleb McCarty, 6-2, 225, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

2019 – Darious McKenzie, 5-9, 170, Sunrise Piper

2018 – Daniel McVay, 5-11, 210, Pembroke Pines Flanagan

2018 – Ralph Michel, 5-11, 200, North Miami

2018 – Jamaree Miller, 5-11, 185, Hollywood McArthur

2018 – Joey Mondelli, 5-7, 166, Parkland Douglas

2018 – Brian Mondesir, 6-0, 190, Miami Edison

2018 – Malik Morgan, 5-8, 170, Coconut Creek Monarch

2019 – Brandon Moses, 5-10, 205, Coconut Creek

2018 – Javante Nairne, 5-10, 215, South Plantation

2018 – Daequan Nelson, 5-10, 180, Miami Carol City

2018 – Jerre Norton, 5-10, 190, Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson

2018 – Kacey Obsaint, 5-9, 1709, Hialeah

2018 – Malik Occuir, 6-1, 205, Oakland Park Northeast

2018 – Cody Ostillien, 5-10, 200, Coconut Creek

2018 – Isaiah Paddyfoot, 6-1, 197, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy

2019 – Joshua Perez, 5-9, 180, Hialeah Gardens

2018 – Stanley Petitfard, 5-9, 205, North Miami

2018 – Tavaris Phillips, 5-11, 170, Miami Booker T. Washington

2018 – Jamal Pieze, 6-1, 185, Miami Jackson

2018 – Andre Pinkston, 5-11, 200, Miramar

2020 – Joe Pozzuoli, 5-9, 155, Coral Springs Charter

2019 – Nicholas Prophete, 5-9, 170, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely

2018 – Axel Rizo, 6-2, 200, Miami Gulliver Prep

2018 – Bryce Robinson, 5-10, 205, Davie Nova

2018 – Anthony Romaniello, 6-0, 190, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

2018 – D’andre Romero, 5-11, 174, Miramar Everglades

2018 – Chris Rowland, 5-11, 180, Davie Western

2018 – Benito Saldivar, 6-1, 195, Coral Gables

2019 – Gino Sandora, 6-0, 219, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy

2018 – Ezekiel Sanon, 5-10, 170, Miami Beach

2019 – Nico Scheesley, 6-1, 205, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

2020 – Noah See, 6-0, 160, Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest

2019 – Justin Sheir, 6-2, 200, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas

2018 – Denzel Simmon, 6-0, 195, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy

2018 – Christopher Smith, 5-11, 190, Miami Norland

2019 – Larry Smith, 5-11, 205, Miami Norland

2019 – Leslie Smith, 5-10, 190, Miami High

2019 – Tyler Soares, 5-9, 170, Miramar Everglades

2018 – Francisco Salomon, 5-9, 190, Miami Monsignor Pace

2018 – Emmanuel St. Germain, 5-10, 195, Miami Dr. Krop

2018 – Jaeden Suarez, 6-0, 185, Miami Killian

2018 – Jack Tariche, 5-8, 180, Weston Cypress Bay

2018 – Nopiel Taylor, 5-10, 200, Fort Lauderdale

2018 – Andre Tirado, 5-11, 180, Coconut Creek Monarch

2018 – Tristen Toledo, 5-11, 175, Miami Ferguson

2018 – Kris Trapp, 5-11, 200, Miami Christopher Columbus

2018 – Josue Uribe, 5-10, 185, Weston Cypress Bay

2019 – Christopher Valdes, 5-10, 200, Miami High

2018 – Kristallion Valentin, 5-10, 185, Miami Central

2018 – Brayan Vergara, 5-8, 183, Hialeah Barbara Goleman

2018 – David Villalobos, 5-11, 180, Doral Academy

2019 – Maximus Villar, 6-1, 180, Miami Christopher Columbus

2018 – Danny Vives, 5-10, 170, Miami Varela

2020 – Jay Washington, 5-9, 175, Miami High

2018 – Willie Webster, 5-8, 190, Plantation

2019 – Darius Williams, 6-0, 210, Miami Norland

2020 – Derrick Williams, 5-10, 190, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy

2019 – Eddie Williams, 6-0, 170, Miami Palmetto

2018 – Lee Williams III, 6-0, 195, Fort Lauderdale Dillard

2018 – Yohance Williams, 5-9, 198, Parkland Douglas

2018 – Thomas Willis, 5-10, 185, Miami Monsignor

2018 – Dante Wilson, 5-9, 180, Miami Central

2018 – Rahzaan Wilson, 5-8, 175, Coral Springs

2018 – Casey Wojcik, 6-0, 175, Coral Springs Charter

2018 – Tekauuri Woodcock, 5-9, 220, Sunrise Piper

2018 – Leonard Wooten, 5-11, 185, Miami Southridge

2018 – Chris Wright, 5-8, 190, Miami Palmetto

2018 – Xavier Zavala, 6-0, 210, Hollywood McArthur