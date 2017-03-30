CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo Named Woman Of Influence By Ocean Drive Magazine

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo has been named one of Ocean Drive Magazine’s most influential women this year.
On Thursday, the publication conducted the shoot for their Women of Influence issue – one of the most important issues for the magazine each year.
With racks of designer clothes, hair, makeup and some really warm weather, Ocean Drive magazine took over the Design District as those named in the issue posed and worked it.
Petrillo said she felt like Beyonce as they blew air in her hair while she sported a form-fitting Stella McCartney dress for the shoot.
“I’ve been working in this community for a long time, longer than I’ll admit,” said Petrillo. “To get an honor like this, I don’t know what a woman of influence is, but for me, it just means really being a part and connect to the community, and that means so much to me so I’m thrilled about the whole thing.”
As for the others chosen this year, the six featured women will represent areas spanning from fashion and philanthropy to food.
The Ocean Drive Magazine issue hits stands May 1st.
