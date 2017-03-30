In The Recruiting Huddle: Zachary Dixon, Jr. – Chaminade-Madonna

PLAYER: Zachary Dixon

POSITION: DE/LB

SCHOOL: Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 200

SCOUTING: So far this offseason, there have been a number of student-athletes changing schools. Some receive plenty of hype and promotion while others seem to do their own thing without a lot of fanfare. Here is, perhaps, one of the prospects who made the move from Flanagan to Chaminade without a lot of bells or whistles announcing his move. What the Lions get in Dixon is a tremendous defensive football player who had the chance to learn a lot from the coaches and the players the Falcons had during their 3-year playoff run. Dixon will fit right into a defense that is already loaded with talent as they go for a second straight state championship appearance. He is a quick, strong and very athletic football player who has shown the past two years that he will be very special. He will really blow up this season with the amazing talent the defense has. Dixon is already is being watched by a number of colleges.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5645840/zachary-dixon-jr