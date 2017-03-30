Donno’s Big Board – First Round Mock 1.0

560 WQAM: Twitter | Facebook

With the NFL Draft less than a month away, 560 WQAM is turning to show hosts Orlando “Big O” Alzugaray and Alex Donno to put on their prognosticating hats and build mock draft boards for the first round of the draft.

Leading up to the big days (April 28-30), Big O and Donno will update their draft boards with first round picks for each team.

Donno’s Picks

1) Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M – Garrett is a lightning fast, generational pass rusher. He is the consensus top player in this draft, so there will be no surprises with this first pick.

2) San Francisco 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford – Thomas is elite as both a run-defender and pass rusher. He won’t have to travel far from Palo Alto to begin his pro career.

3) Chicago Bears: Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama – Allen is a three-year starter in Nick Saban’s defense who will fit in nicely with Chicago’s 3-4 defense. Bears guard Kyle Long called him “the most NFL-ready looking dude”.

4) Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU – Fournette is a physical specimen and future perennial All-pro – if he can stay healthy. He can take some pressure off of Blake Bortles.

5) Tennessee Titans: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State – Lattimore is a lockdown, No. 1 corner from a potent Ohio State defensive backfield. He will perfectly fill the biggest position of need for Tennessee.

6) New York Jets: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson – Watson will instantly make Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg obsolete. New York can course-correct at the most important position with the best competitor at the quarterback position available in this draft.

7) Los Angeles Chargers: Jamal Adams, S, LSU – Adams could very well be a top five talent. He’s physical and instinctive, with legendary leadership qualities.

8) Carolina Panthers: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State – Two Ohio State defensive backs in the top 10? Yes. Hooker has great vision and instincts, which allow him to make plays on the ball with confidence.

9) Cincinnati Bengals: Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee – Barnett fills a Bengals need at edge rusher – bringing his size (6-foot-3, 260 pounds) and acceleration.

10) Buffalo Bills: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama – Foster will join his former Alabama teammate Reggie Ragland, who the Bills drafted in round two last year. Foster’s biggest strength is his pure explosiveness.

11) New Orleans Saints: David Njoku, TE, Miami – Am I showing my Hurricanes bias with this one? Perhaps. I honestly feel Njoku is a player with a higher ceiling of potential than that of Alabama’s O.J. Howard. The more the experts study Njoku, the higher he rises. With his athleticism, hands and speed – he could end up the best tight end to ever come out of The U.

12) Cleveland Browns: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina – Cleveland needs a quarterback and can get one with all the physical tools needed to succeed in a big way at the pro level. Trubisky’s single year of starting experience in college is a concern to me, but his measurables jump off the page.

13) Arizona Cardinals: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson – Williams is a big-play threat and that is exactly what this receiver corps needs. He instantly makes this offense better.

14) Philadelphia Eagles: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple – Reddick is another player who will certainly be on the Miami Dolphins’ radar, but Reddick might not make it to No. 22. He brings great size and burst. He can play the run and the pass. Also, Reddick has put on 50 solid pounds of muscle since arriving at Temple as a 185-pound walk-on.

15) Indianapolis Colts: Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan – Another player to watch for the Dolphins if he falls far enough. I don’t see the Colts letting him slip beyond 15, though. Charlton is a physical specimen already and is still growing into his frame.

16) Baltimore Ravens: John Ross, WR, Washington – Wide receiver becomes a huge need for the Ravens with the retirement of Steve Smith Sr. Ross will provide big-play ability for Joe Flacco and company.

17) Washington Redskins: Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State – He brings an alarming combination of size and athleticism to the table. McDowell uses great hand skills to shed blocks and terrorize backfields.

18) Tennessee Titans: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida – Cornerback is the biggest area of need for the Titans in this draft. Wilson is physical, long and is not afraid to gamble to make plays. Son of former Hurricane Chad Wilson.

19) Tampa Bay: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State – One of the most gifted collegiate running backs of his generation, Cook should transition nicely to the pros if he can avoid the injury bug. His reunion with Jameis Winston will provide Tampa with something to sell to fans as well as make them competitive in the NFC South.

20) Denver Broncos: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama – Many argue that Howard will be off the board before Njoku. Either player would be a great pick for the Broncos, who can stand to add an elite level tight end to an already elite wide receiver group.

21) Detroit Lions: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt – Another player on the Dolphins radar – Cunningham will provide a serious punch to the Lions front seven. He has a long frame that has room to add more muscle. He was the first unanimous All-American in Vanderbilt history.

22) Miami Dolphins: Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky – To put it simply, I love Lamp. He’s big, quick, and ready to play on day one. He might be the best overall athlete at offensive line in this class. The Dolphins will likely use him at guard, but he can play tackle if needed. Despite signing Ted Larsen and re-signing Jermon Bushrod, the Dolphins could still use an upgrade at guard.

23) New York Giants: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin – His fluid technique compliments his sheer strength quite nicely. The Giants need a fresh tackle to compete with Erick Flowers and Bobby Hart, who struggled last year.

24) Oakland Raiders: Jabrill Peppers, Safety, Michigan – Sure, it may seem like a stretch for the Raiders to take safeties in the first round two years in a row, but Peppers is the best available here and should thrive playing alongside Karl Joseph in the Oakland defensive backfield.

25) Houston Texans: Patrick Mahomes. QB, Texas Tech – The Texans can start washing their hands of the short-lived Brock Osweiler nightmare. Mahomes is a bit of a “gun slinger”, but he can play.

26) Seattle Seahawks: Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU – White’s aggression will fit in nicely with the “Legion of Boom” mantra. He has the versatility to play outside or in the slot. This pick would fill a need for the Seahawks nicely.

27) Kansas City Chiefs: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford – After cutting Jamaal Charles, the Chiefs have a major vacancy to fill at running back. McCaffrey could come in and contribute right away.

28) Dallas Cowboys: Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama – The Cowboys lost Doug Free and Ronald Leary this offseason and can use Robinson to keep their dominant offensive line intact.

29) Green Bay Packers: Kevin King, CB, Washington – King can fill the biggest position of need for the Packers – cornerback – as a player with serious size (6-foot-2) and speed (4.43).

30) Pittsburgh Steelers: Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn – Injuries followed him in college, but he is a top 15 talent when healthy. Lawson will make a great successor to James Harrison in Pittsburgh.

31) Atlanta Falcons: Takkarist McKinley, DE/OLB, UCLA – Here is a player who would make a perfect pass-rushing compliment to Vic Beasley.

32) New Orleans Saints (from Patriots): Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama – Humphrey is an athletic corner with big game experience. He can fill a major need for the Saints, who I have grabbing a surprise tight end with their other first round pick.