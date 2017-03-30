Big O’s Big Board – First Round Mock 1.0

With the NFL Draft less than a month away, 560 WQAM is turning to show hosts Orlando “Big O” Alzugaray and Alex Donno to put on their prognosticating hats and build mock draft boards for the first round of the draft.
Leading up to the big days (April 28-30), Big O and Donno will update their draft boards with first round picks for each team.
Big O’s Picks
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|College
|1
|Browns
|Myles Garrett
|DE
|6-4
|272
|Texas A&M
|2
|49ers
|Solomon Thomas
|DE
|6-3
|273
|Stanford
|3
|Bears
|Jonathan Allen
|DE
|6-3
|286
|Alabama
|4
|Jaguars
|Leonard Fournette
|RB
|6-0
|240
|LSU
|5
|Titans
|Marshon Lattimore
|CB
|6-0
|193
|Ohio State
|6
|Jets
|Mitchell Trubisky
|QB
|6-2
|223
|N. Carolina
|7
|Chargers
|Jamal Adams
|S
|6-0
|214
|LSU
|8
|Panthers
|Reuben Foster
|LB
|6-0
|230
|Alabama
|9
|Bengals
|Haason Reddick
|LB
|6-2
|237
|Temple
|10
|Bills
|O.J. Howard
|TE
|6-6
|252
|Alabama
|11
|Saints
|Mike Williams
|WR
|6-4
|220
|Clemson
|12
|Browns
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|6-6
|310
|Wisconsin
|13
|Cardinals
|Corey Davis
|WR
|6-3
|210
|W. Michigan
|14
|Eagles
|Derek Bennett
|DE
|6-3
|260
|Tennessee
|15
|Colts
|Malik Hooker
|S
|6-1
|205
|Ohio State
|16
|Ravens
|Jabril Peppers
|ATH
|5-11
|213
|Michigan
|17
|Redskins
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|6-3
|210
|Clemson
|18
|Titans
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|6-1
|200
|Alabama
|19
|Buccaneers
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|5-11
|210
|Florida State
|20
|Broncos
|Forrest Lamp
|OT
|6-4
|310
|W. Kentucky
|21
|Lions
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|6-4
|234
|Vanderbilt
|22
|Dolphins
|Taco Charlton
|DE
|6-6
|277
|Michigan
|23
|Giants
|David Njoku
|TE
|6-4
|245
|Miami (Fl.)
|24
|Raiders
|Takkarist McKinley
|LB
|6-2
|250
|UCLA
|25
|Texans
|Cam Robinson
|OT
|6-6
|322
|Alabama
|26
|Seahawks
|Garrett Bolles
|OT
|6-5
|295
|Utah
|27
|Chiefs
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|5-11
|188
|Stanford
|28
|Cowboys
|Charles Harris
|DE
|6-3
|255
|Missouri
|29
|Packers
|Malik McDowell
|DT
|6-5
|285
|Michigan State
|30
|Steelers
|Tim Williams
|LB
|6-3
|244
|Alabama
|31
|Falcons
|Jarrad Davis
|LB
|6-1
|240
|Florida
|32
|Saints
|John Ross
|WR
|5-11
|188
|Washington