Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancée Testifies In His Double-Murder Trial

BOSTON (CBSMiami) – Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée, who said that she learned to keep her mouth shut and “not to ask any questions” in certain situations, took the witness stand as testimony continues in the ex-NFL star’s double murder trial in Boston.

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, who also testified during Hernandez’s trial in the murder of Odin Lloyd, was called as the first witness Thursday.

Prosecutors said earlier in the trial that Hernandez called Jenkins-Hernandez seconds after the murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in the South End in July 2012.

Jenkins-Hernandez was asked about the Florida shooting of Alexander Bradley, which prosecutors say was committed by Hernandez.

Though Jenkins-Hernandez said she knew Hernandez and Bradley were together at the time of the shooting, she added that she never pressed Hernandez on the incident because “I pick and choose my battles.”

“I played my role,” Jenkins-Hernandez testified. “I cleaned and did everything else. There was no reason for me to ask any questions.”

At one point Jenkins-Hernandez discovered a gun in a “junk drawer” inside the couple’s home. But she testified that she was not alarmed by the discovery.

“Concerned maybe. But bothered? No,” Hernandez-Jenkins testified.

Prosecutors pointed out inconsistencies in Jenkins-Hernandez’s testimony, saying she didn’t remember being in Florida during the murders, but did remember the flight home.

Testimony got contentious at times, with defense attorney Ronald Sullivan at one point pounding his fist in objection when the prosecution showed a picture of Hernandez’s gun tattoo and asked Jenkins-Hernandez if she liked it.

Questions and objections between the two sides went on for several minutes.

Hernandez’s fiancée identified herself as Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez as she took the stand. She and Hernandez are not married, but Jenkins-Hernandez explained that she legally took Hernandez’s last name in 2015.

Hernandez-Jenkins concluded her testimony just before noon.

The couple has a 4-year-old daughter.