Woman To Plead Guilty To Threatening Sandy Hook Parent

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida woman who reportedly threatened the parent of a boy killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting because she thought it was a hoax has a court hearing on Wednesday.
Lucy Richards, 57, was arrested late last year after she was accused of sending threats to Lenny Pozner, father of 6-year-old Noah Pozner who died in the shooting. She entered a plea of not guilty.
Early this month, she accepted a plea deal from prosecutors.
During the change-of-plea plea hearing in Fort Lauderdale federal court, Richards is expected to plead guilty to a charge of interstate transmission of a threat to injure. She will then be sentenced.
Richards was arrested December 7th in Tampa on four felony counts of transmitting threats to Pozner.
The four threats, according to authorities, and included messages that said, “you gonna die, death is coming to you real soon,” and “LOOK BEHIND YOU IT IS DEATH.”
Another threat said, “there’s nothing you can do about it,” according to court documents.
Others linked to the Sandy Hook massacre have reported harassment by conspiracy theorists who argue it was staged to erode support for Second Amendment gun rights.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)