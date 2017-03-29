UK Formally Announces Britain Will Leave European Union Within Two Years

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LONDON (CBSMiami) – The UK’s Prime Minister has formally announced Britain will leave the European Union within the next two years.

Theresa May is now urging the country to come together, in the aftermath of the controversial Brexit vote.

The 7-page letter initiating divorce proceedings between Britain and the European Union was signed, sealed, and delivered to EU headquarters in Brussels.

May says her government is acting on the democratic will of the British people nine months after they voted to break from the European Union.

“This is a historic moment from which there can be no turning back,” May said.

Negotiators will now have two years to hammer out terms for Britain’s split with the EU, including future trade agreements, travel regulations, and the right to live and work within the remaining 27 EU nations.

“We are going to make our own decisions and our own laws,” May said. “We are going to take control of the things that matter most to us.”

But across the EU, the loss of a major player is unsettling and some analysts say could prove to be destabilizing.

“There’s no reason to pretend that this is a happy day, neither in Brussels or in London,” said European Council President, Donald Tusk.

The battle over Brexit was brutal last spring when voters narrowly chose to leave the EU.

“For me, it’s definitely a sad day,” said Scotland resident Emma Lynas. “It’s better being together.”

Britain is the first country to leave the EU in its 60 year history.

“I think people have spoken in the Brexit vote,” said London resident David Kerr. “You have to bow to the will of the people.”

Voters in Scotland are not happy with the Brexit. They wanted to remain in the EU.

Now the Scotish parliament is calling for a vote on independence from Great Britain.