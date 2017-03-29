Suspect Caught On Camera Before Woman Is Robbed, Then Shot

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WYNWOOD (CBSMiami) — Police have released video of a young crook before and after he shot a woman in an armed robbery in hopes of identifying of him or his friends.
The robbery took place Monday, just after 6:30 p.m., at 25 N.W. 34th Street.
The victim was confronted by an armed man who demanded her belongings.
“The robber pointed and threatened her with a gun,” said City of Miami Police. “Once she exclaimed that she didn’t have any money, he shot her once in the leg, snatched her cellular phone, and ran off.”
Video showed the guy walking with friends before the robbery took place. He was also caught on camera throwing the gun into a garbage bin following the robbery.
The suspect is believed to be between 16-19 years old and about 5’8″ with distinct red sneakers.
If you recognize him, or any of the other people in the video, contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. There’s a $3,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest. As always, tipsters can remain anonymous.