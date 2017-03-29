Snoop Dogg To Induct Tupac Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

March 29, 2017 9:23 AM
NEW YORK (AP) — Snoop Dogg will induct the late rapper Tupac Shakur into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, while Pharrell Williams will induct Nile Rodgers during the ceremony in Brooklyn next month.

The Rock & Roll Hall announced Wednesday additional guests who’ll be on hand April 7 at the Barclays Center to induct this year’s newest class.

Dhani Harrison will induct ELO and Pat Monahan will induct Journey. Previously announced guests including Neil Young inducting Pearl Jam, Jackson Browne inducting Joan Baez, and Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush inducting Yes.

Additional performers at this year’s ceremony include Lenny Kravitz, Alicia Keys, Mary Chapin Carpenter and the Indigo Girls.

